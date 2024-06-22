Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.55. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.