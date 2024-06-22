Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.76

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.76 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 90.50 ($1.15). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 91.25 ($1.16), with a volume of 10,703,936 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,562.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Richard Howell acquired 21,633 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £19,902.36 ($25,288.89). Also, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 74,890 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £68,898.80 ($87,546.12). Insiders own 2.59% of the company's stock.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

