Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $0.46. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,939,669 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 11.79.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

