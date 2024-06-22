ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Down 8.2%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 293,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 775,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROK

ProKidney Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,295,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,512,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,295,645 shares in the company, valued at $90,512,772.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,117 shares of company stock valued at $302,723. Insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProKidney by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.