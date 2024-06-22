Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lowered by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus dropped their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

