PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 9.7 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after buying an additional 282,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,302,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.