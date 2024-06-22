Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

