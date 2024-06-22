Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 25th

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCRB opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

