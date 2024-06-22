Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 25th

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA PCRB opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.