Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PIM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.