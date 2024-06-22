Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Raised by Analyst

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.47.

Lennar Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $151.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.92. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lennar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

