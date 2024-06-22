QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $212.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

