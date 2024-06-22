QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $216.92 and last traded at $218.13. 4,529,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,978,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

