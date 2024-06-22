QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $234,202.65 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $234,202.65 and approximately $783.37 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,271.10 or 0.99985286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012291 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00076874 BTC.

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019868 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $429.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

