RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $11.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RE/MAX

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

In related news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,333 shares in the company, valued at $247,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $35,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,250.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,087.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,037,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 94,758 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 151,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RE/MAX by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.