Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $1.38. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 5,377 shares changing hands.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Recon Technology

Recon Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Recon Technology Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.