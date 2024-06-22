Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

