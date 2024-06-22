Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

