Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.00 and traded as high as $51.02. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 72,227 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.29 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

