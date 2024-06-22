Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of CAVA opened at $92.40 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $97.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.36.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,371,854 shares of company stock valued at $119,163,884.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

