Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $313.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $317.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average of $279.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.