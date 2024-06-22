Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $551.27

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.27 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 568.20 ($7.22). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 563.20 ($7.16), with a volume of 3,323,290 shares traded.

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.26) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, May 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.14) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.66).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 541.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 551.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,346.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

