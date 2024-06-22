Rise Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,436,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after acquiring an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SFM opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,715 shares of company stock worth $4,082,179 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

