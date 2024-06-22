Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.01. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

Robinsons Retail Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.60.

Robinsons Retail Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robinsons Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Robinsons Retail Company Profile

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. It operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. The company also operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel and accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.

