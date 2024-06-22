Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $323.12

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 323.12 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.19). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 326.80 ($4.15), with a volume of 2,404,434 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROR. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Rotork Trading Down 0.6 %

Rotork Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,513.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 323.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

