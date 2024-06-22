Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 280238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

