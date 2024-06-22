Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

FNDE opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

