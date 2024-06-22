SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.13

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 63568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,379 shares of company stock worth $218,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

