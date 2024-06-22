Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $261.84 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $261.84 million and $2.81 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,261.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00602964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00115667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.00252309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,555,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,527,274,550 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

