SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 366 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 261,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

