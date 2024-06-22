SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $189,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,735,000 after buying an additional 276,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,527,000 after acquiring an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $193,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,164,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

