SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 552.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,747,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,120,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.69 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

