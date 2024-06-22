SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get ARM alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at 160.30 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 177.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is 107.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 99.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.