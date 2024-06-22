SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.