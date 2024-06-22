Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.12. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 7,001 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

