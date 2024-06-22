SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 545514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

