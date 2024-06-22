SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.64. 3,963,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,416,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

