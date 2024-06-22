Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 256.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.80.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.39. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

