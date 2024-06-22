SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after buying an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

