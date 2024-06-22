SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

