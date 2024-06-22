SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

