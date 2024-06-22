Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

