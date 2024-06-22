Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.29. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.41 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

