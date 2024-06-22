Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.90. 2,028,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,559,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $259.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.