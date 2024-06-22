Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on August 30th

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

