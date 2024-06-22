Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $91.96 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,261.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00602964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00115667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.00252309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,728,316 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

