StockNews.com Downgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Sell

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.94 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 29.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 569.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.