Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

