SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SunOpta

SunOpta Trading Down 1.1 %

SunOpta stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $633.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.78. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in SunOpta by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 125.2% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.