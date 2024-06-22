Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $616.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 16,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $605.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.07 and a 200-day moving average of $554.42. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

