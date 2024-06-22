TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.50

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.50 and traded as high as C$52.84. TC Energy shares last traded at C$52.71, with a volume of 29,681,310 shares trading hands.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The firm has a market cap of C$54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. In related news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,098.75. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.